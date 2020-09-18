The Ministry of Agriculture is moving ahead with plans for the diversification of the Medicinal Cannabis industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Minister of Agriculture, Industry and Labor, Saboto Ceasar, who was addressing industry stakeholders during an official tour of the Headquarters of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority this week.

Minister Ceasar said the first set of licenses were issued on Monday for the local production of medicines that are non-cannabis.

Minister Ceasar said measures will also have to be put in place to ensure traceability in the cultivation and processing of these herbs.







