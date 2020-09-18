An extensive programme is being carried out by the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, to ensure the safety of the nation’s children at school.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, said the Department has been cutting trees and trimming areas in close proximity to schools.

Mr. Providence said this is being done, to ensure that overhanging trees do not cause damage to schools or harm students, during the Hurricane Season.

Mr. Providence urged Schools to contact the Forestry Department for support in maintaining a safe environment.







