The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Development Centre of the Arts will be officially opened this evening, at ceremony to be hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture.

The Centre is located at Old Montrose, obliquely opposite the gap to NEMO, in the building formally occupied by the Imani Pre-School.

It will house an Art Gallery, a Craft Shop and E-Training and Development space.

This evening’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at five and will hear remarks from Minister of Tourism Sports and Culture, Cecil Mckie, as well as stakeholders of the Centre.

Following this evening’s launch, the Centre will host Open Days for the public on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th September, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm each day.

