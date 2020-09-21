The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is concerned about the increasing number of Dengue Fever cases

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment said it is concerned about the increasing number of cases of Dengue Fever being reported across the country.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache told NBC News, the Ministry is especially concerned about the numbers of children being affected by Dengue Fever and the number of hospitalizations.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said there are currently over 300 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said only one death has so far been confirmed to be a result of Dengue Fever.

She said the investigations are still ongoing, and they are also testing for COVID19 as well.







