MR LAMBERT JOSEPH better known as HOPE and SPARROW of Peruvian Vale formerly of Carrierre died on Sunday September 13th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 27th at the St. Thankful Spiritual Baptist Church, Carrierre. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery, Evesham. Transportation will be provided by the van with registration number HH740 from Peruvian Vale to Carrierre







