NTRC is encouraging more young people to get involved in the Global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, (NTRC) is seeking to encourage more young people to get involved in the Global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry.

Director of the NTRC, Apollo Knights made the point during the recent virtual launch of the 2020 edition of the icode784 Competition.

Mr. Knights said the NTRC has been implementing initiatives to get young Vincentians involved in ICT.

Mr. Knights also disclosed that the NTRC is hosting a number of other programmes to remove the barriers which may prevent the nation’s youth from being skilled Software Application developers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

