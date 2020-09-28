The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s Constitution Review Committee has completed discussion with all members on the Windward and Leeward side of the Island, as well as in Bequia.

The next stage of the review will be the compilation of the discussions, and the presentation of the Final Draft Constitution to an Extraordinary Congress of the Federation to discuss and adopt the new Constitution.

Meanwhile, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s Club License Appeals Committee is expected to meet today to complete its Final Report to Club Licensing Officer, Sean Stanley and the Secretary General of the Federation, Devron Poyer.

The assignment will determine the status of the Clubs for the 2020/2021 football season. 36 Clubs competed in the 2019/20 National Football Championships.

The licensing of Football Leagues in St Vincent and the Grenadines is named at adding more value, organizational structure, improved governance, and more marketable competitions to football in the country.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

