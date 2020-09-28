Newcomers, Village Ballers and Nature Boys played to a 1-1 draw in yesterday afternoon’s opening match of the 2020 Sagicor/HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field despite the rain.

Raphique Delpseche scored for Village Ballers, Enrique Millington converted a penalty for Nature Boys.

In yesterday other match, Enriched Top Strikers of Biabou beat Big TIG-GA Investment Grove Street Ballers 4-2.

The goals for Enriched Top Strikers were scored by Antonia Rodney (2), and there was a goal each by Shemar Wilkes, and Shane Boyea.

Najima Burgin and Emmanuel O.G-BONA-YA netted the goals for Big TIG-GA Investment Grove Street Ballers

Today at 4.30 p. m., Sion Hill will meet Bonhamme Ghetto Stars also at the Stubbs Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

