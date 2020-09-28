Rajasthan Royals gained a 4-wicket win over Kings X1 Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty/20 high scoring Cricket match at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates yesterday.

The scores: Kings X1 Punjab 223 for 2 off 20-overs; (opening batsman 106 off 50 balls, with 10 fours and 7 sixes, captain Lukesh Rahul 69 off 54 balls including 7 fours and 3 sixes). They shared a stand of 183 runs, Nicolas Pooran 25 not out).

Rajasthan Royals 226 for 6 off 19.3-overs; (Sanju Samson 85, Rahul Tewatia 53, captain Steve Smith 50; Mohammed Shami 3 for 53).

Today, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are meeting in a mouthwatering match at Dubai.







