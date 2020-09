Hope International defeated System 3, 2-0 in a Group 2 match of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Krane Alexander and Denzil Bascombe scored a goal each.

On Saturday afternoon, Sharpes FC and Big TIG-GA Strike Force played to a goalless draw also in Group 2.

The League will continue this afternoon at half past four when COMPUTEC VINCY Masters will play against Blossom United in Group (1) also at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print