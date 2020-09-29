IPL 2020 continues to shape up nicely

A day after the highest ever successful run-chase 226 for 6 by King’s XI Punjab in IPL 2020 in their match against Rajasthan Royals, the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore went one better, with the highest ever tied score in an IPL game yesterday at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Mumbai Indians were behind all through their chase of 202, needing 90 off the last five overs. They were still behind when Kieron Pollard hit leg-spinners, Adam Zampa (1-53) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1-48) for 49 runs off 2 overs during his 60 not out off 24 balls.

They were still behind when Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 99 to make it five needed off the last ball. Pollard hit a four to tie the match and bring about a Super Over after the scores were level at 201.

Mumbai Indians reached 7 for 1 off their Super Over to which Royal Challengers Bangalore responded with 11 for no wicket.

The final scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 201 for 3 off 20-overs; (Abraham Benjamin de Villiers 55 not out, DEV-DUT PA-DIK-KAL 54, Aaron Finch 52), Mumbai Indians 201 for 5 off 20-overs; (Ishan Kishan 99, Kieron Pollard 60 not out).

Today’s match will be between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.







