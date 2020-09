Sion Hill beat Bonhomme Ghetto Stars 3-1 yesterday afternoon in the SA-GICOR/HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Zeddy Millington netted two of the goals for Sion Hill, with the other being scored by Delroy Cyrus.

The goal for Bonhomme Ghetto Stars was scored by Junior Thomas.

At 4.30 p. m., today, Volcano will meet Calli Ballers also at the Stubbs Playing Field.







