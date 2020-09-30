Three-time champion, American Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open Women’s Singles Tennis Championship because of an Achilles injury.

The 39-year-old had been scheduled to play her second-round match against Bulgaria’s TS-VE-TANA PI-RON-KOVA today.

The American has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and was aiming to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

Williams picked up the Achilles problem during her US Open semi-final defeat by Victoria AZA-RENKA earlier this month,

On Monday, she beat fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-6 (7-2), 6-LOVE in the first round at Roland Garros, but said she was struggling physically.







