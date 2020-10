Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies dominated yesterday’s opening match of the French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Year 2 Football Selection Series with a 6-0 victory over Year Two Technical and Vocational at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Danlee Sutherland, Twayne Matthews, Kenny Isles, Matthew Jackson, Swashaun Browne and Denelson James scored goals.

The teams will meet again tomorrow at 2.00 p. m., at the Sion Hill Playing Field.







