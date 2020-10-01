The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre said it has trained more than three hundred Police Officers as a part its program to re-integrate Mental Health into Primary Health Care Services.

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre said it has trained more than three hundred Police Officers, as part of its program to re-integrate Mental Health into Primary Health Care Services.

This was disclosed by Senior Nursing Officer at the Centre, Dr. Elizabeth Medford, who told NBC News, that the Centre has trained Police Officers in all Districts across the country.

Dr. Medford said Police Officers are some of the frontline workers who come into direct contact with people who suffer from mental illness.







