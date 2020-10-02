The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has confirmed another Dengue Fever related death

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment today Friday 2nd, October, confirms that a 30-year-old female is the sixth (6th) person to die from complications of Dengue Fever.

The patient, who had a pre-existing condition, was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition and died during the evening of Thursday October 1, 2020.

Persons with symptoms of Dengue Fever are again reminded of the vital importance of seeking health care in a timely manner, to avoid the possible complications of delayed care.

Patients are also urged to comply with the recommendations of their health care providers especially for testing, treatment, review and admission where necessary.

The symptoms of Severe Dengue Fever include severe abdominal pain, dizziness, bleeding and vomiting, and can occur after the high fever has settled, typically around day four (4) of the illness.

Persons with pre-existing conditions such as kidney disease, sickle cell disease and reduced immunity are at increased risk of developing severe dengue fever.

Home treatments for Dengue should focus on reducing the fever by using cool not cold baths, paracetamol not ibuprofen, papaya leaf extract and maintaining hydration by drinking lots of fluids such as coconut water.

The public is reminded to use insect repellents, bed nets and clothes that protect as much of the body as possible from mosquito bites. It is essential that we all work together to reduce the number of mosquitoes in our environments, by eliminating their breeding sites.

The fight against Dengue Fever is a shared responsibility. Our health is a shared responsibility.







