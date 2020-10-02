The Pharmaceutical Services in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, is advocating the use of Papaya Leaf Extract in the management of Dengue Fever.

This decision was taken at a meeting of Pharmacy, Medical and Nursing professionals on Tuesday September 29, 2020.

This is based on evidence that the plant extract has proven to be effective and therefore useful in the improvement of patient outcomes in persons affected by the Dengue infection.

The Ministry of Health in a Media Release says there are multiple studies which show that Papaya Leaf Extract is a valuable treatment option in Dengue Fever, due to its beneficial properties.

Papaya leaf extract is now being widely used as a treatment for Dengue fever in many countries, in many cases with the approval of their health authorities such as Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and other Asian countries.

According to the Ministry, the remedy is already in use in St Vincent and the Grenadines as a homemade preparation and is becoming an important adjunct treatment in the face of our present Dengue Fever Outbreak

It says Papaya leaf extracts could be taken as syrup;

For Adults – 2 Tablespoonful three times a day before meals.

Child – 2 Teaspoonful three times a day

The Papaya plant grows all year round in St. Vincent making it easily available and accessible to all.







