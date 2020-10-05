BAGGA KNOCKOUT FOOTBALL RESULTS

Defending champions, Jam Down beat REC-COS 4-3 on penalties in yesterday afternoon’s Knock-Out match of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championships at the Keartons Playing Field.

The match ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

On Saturday, Youngsters FC defeated Owia United 4-3 on penalties in a Knock-Out match following a one all draw in regulation time.

National striker, Chavell Cunningham opened the scoring for Youngsters FC in the 33rd-minute, while Joel Cato equalized for Owia United in the 60th-minute.

Keartons United beat Je Belles Youth 3-nil. The Goals were scored by Travis Fraser, Emroy Gloster, and ASA-MORE Benjamin.

This afternoon at 4:30, Predators FC of North Leeward will meet Spring Village in another Knock-Out match at the Keartons Playing Field.







