Yesterday afternoon, in the CARIB Beer South Leeward Village Freedom Cup, A Kendol Burke strike gave Top Campden Park a 1-nil victory over Vermont at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Also, Lower Campden Park and Largo Height played to a 1-1 draw. The goal for Lower Campden Park came from Jamal Bishop, while Emery Bailey converted for Largo Height.

This afternoon at 4.30, Big Yard will square-off with Clare Valley at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print