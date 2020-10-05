FIRMS INVITATIONAL FOOTBALL RESULTS

Corea’s Distribution defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 3-nil, in the Under-19 Firms Division of the CARIB Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championships at the Grammar School Playing Field, yesterday.

The goals were converted by Raheem Charles, Robert Cuffy and Damien Mc Kie.

In an earlier match, Volcanoes swept aside Largo Height 7-nil in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

MIK-HI Barker netted (3), Delano Benjamin (2), and there was a goal each by Adrian Homer, and Johmar Saunders.



On Saturday, System 3 outclassed QCESCO Titans beating them, 9-nil in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Women’s Championship.

The goals were scored by Cavorn Delpesche (4), Nevaeh Richards (2), and there was one each by Kitanna Richards, Annesta Richards, and Zameke George.

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, System 3 defeated Je Belles 3-1.

The goals for System 3 were scored by Steven Pierre (2), and Tariq Nichols (1).

In the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Women’s Championship, Chelsea gained a 1-nil win over Je Belles, through a goal scored by Leona Barrow.

Meanwhile, Layou beat Argyle International Airport 4-1 in the Under-19 Firms Division.

Oryan Velox netted three of the goals, and Kenroy Sam one for Layou. The goal for Argyle International Airport was scored by M Nathan.

This afternoon at 4:45, Bonadies will meet Je Belles in the Under-19 Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

