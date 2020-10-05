ARNOS VALE FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

There were wins for System 3 and COMPUTEC VINCY Masters in yesterday’s matches of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

System 3 defeated Je belles FC 6-nil in the Under-17 Division, and COMPUTEC VINCY Masters earned a 3-2 win over Sion Hill in the Men’s Championship.

On Saturday, Blossom Unlimited FC hammered Hope International 6-nil in the Under-17 Division, and Volcanoes beat United Strikers 4-2 in Group (1) of the Senior Division.

This afternoon’s match will be at 4:30 between Hope International and Big TIG-GA Strike Force in Group (2) at the same venue.







