The W and J Calliaqua Football League opened last night at the Calliaqua Playing Field, with 14 goals scored.

In the first match, Enhams defeated Choppins United (1), 5-1, and 1998 Hillside Rollers beat Calling Ballers 6-2 in the other match.

8 teams are taking part in this year’s Championship.







