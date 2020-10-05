RICHLAND PARK FOOTBALL OPENING RESULTS

Owia defeated Pride and Joy 6-nil, in the Women’s Division of the Richland Park nine-a-side Football Championships which opened yesterday at the Richland Park Oval.

Four of the goals were converted by Stephie Reid, and there were a goal each by Zonika Baptiste and Dionte Delpesche.

Yesterday’s match in the Men’s Championship between WA-KAN-DA and Hill 16 ended in a 3-3 draw.

Orandi James, Emmerson Prince and YA-ZEEM Dascent scored a goal each for WA-KAN-DA, while the goals for Hill 16 were converted by Malik Williams (1) and Tewanie Stephens (2).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

