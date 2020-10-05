STUBBS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the SAGICOR/ HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football Championship, Raphique Delpesche and Delroy Sandy netted a goal each to give Village Ballers a 2-nil win over Browne’s Valuation Stubborn Youths at the Stubbs Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

In an earlier match, defending champions, Volcano had a 2-nil win over Enriched Top Strikers of Biabou. The goals were scored by Augustus Adams and D’ Nelson Lewis.

On Saturday, Big TIG-GA Investment Grove Street Ballers, beat Calli Ballers 3-nil. Zavian Delpesche, Malik Williams, and Marlon Scrubb were the goal scorers.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Big TIG-GA Investment Grove Street Ballers will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at 4:30.







