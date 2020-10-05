NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday, in Group “C” of the Hairoun Northeast Football League, Greggs outplayed North Union 12-1 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Zidane Sam (4), Kelroy Federicks (2), Osie Delplesche (2), Dan Laborde (2), Jerrard Ashton (1), and Rorn Matthews (1) scored for Greggs, while Ian Francis netted a consolation goal for North Union.

Meanwhile, Chapmans had a second consecutive victory as they defeated Biabou 4-nil in their Group C match. Terris Joseph (3) and Terrasson Joseph (1) scored for Chapmans.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:15, Owia will meet Dickson in Group “A” at the same venue.







