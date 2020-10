United Survivors are the Champions of this year’s National Women’s Twenty/20 Cricket Championship.

They beat J. G Tigress by 6 wickets in a low-scoring match to win the Title at the Sion Hill Playing Field, last Saturday.

The scores: J. G Tigress 83 for 7 off 20-overs; (Stacy-Ann Adams 19, Japhina Joseph 14, Vinisha King 10; Samantha Lunch 3 for 12, Jannillea Glasgow 3 for 16).

United Survivors 87 for 4 off 18.2-overs; (Cordel Jack 46 not out, Samantha Lynch 13).







