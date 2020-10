Local Hunters have been reminded of the guidelines for hunting, as the hunting season for Mammals, Reptiles and Birds gets underway.

Forestry Officer responsible for Wildlife, Law Enforcement and Compliance, Bradford Latham appealed to Hunters to use appropriate methods for hunting the various species.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence said guidelines for hunting will be published on the Department’s social media pages; and he advised persons to be cautious during the hunting season.







