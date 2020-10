The National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, will be assessing the damage caused by the recent heavy rains.

So says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on his weekly Radio Program on NBC Radio this morning.

He expressed empathy with people who suffered losses as a result of the heavy rainfall that left several communities flooded.

Dr. Gonsalves said work is being done at the Smart Hospital at Georgetown, which was also damaged by flooding.







