The Local Met Office says low-level moisture and instability can now be expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines early Thursday morning, ahead of a tropical wave

The Local Met Office says low-level moisture and instability can now be expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) early Thursday morning, ahead of a tropical wave.

Periods of rain, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are now likely during Thursday, with a trailing trough maintaining showers and thunderstorm activity during Friday and Saturday.

According to the Forecasters, light to gentle breeze are varying from east north-east to east south-east as instability approaches our area, ahead of the tropical wave. Gradual increase in speeds are expected, becoming moderate with easterly breeze by Friday night.

Slight sea-conditions are across our islands with north-easterly sea-swells, less than 1.0 m on western coasts and near 1.2 metres on eastern coasts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, becoming easterly during Friday.







