Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed solidarity with Teachers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and across the World, as they strive to fulfill their mandate, during the ongoing Covid 19 Pandemic.

In a message to mark World Teachers Day, which was observed across the globe yesterday, the Prime Minister said the Teachers have displayed resilience and innovation during this trying period.

World Teachers Day is observed on October 5th each year, to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

The day provides an annual occasion to take stock of achievements and raise awareness around challenges facing Teachers and their role in the achievement of the global education targets.

This year, the day was observed with the theme: Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Re-imagining the future.







