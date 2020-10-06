Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Luke Browne said he is heartened with the number of volunteers coming forward to assist in the fight against Dengue Fever.

He expressed his approval, during a Media Briefing, held on Friday to announce that the Government had approved an additional 1.6 million dollars in funding for the Integrated Vector Control Program.

Minister Browne said many volunteers have come forward to assist the Ministry of Health in tackling the disease

Minister Browne also commended the Buildings Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) for continuing to play an important role in the fight against Dengue Fever.







