St. Vincent and the Grenadines is joining other countries across the region in observing the OECS and USAID “Child Justice Awareness Month”, which forms a part of the Juvenile Justice Reform project.

And the Ministry of Social Development said it is committed to providing rehabilitation programs for youth who come into conflict with the law.

This commitment was given by Kesley Cambridge, of the Child Development Unit, during the On the Beat program aired on NBC Radio last night.

Mr. Cambridge explained that Juvenile Detention Facilities are intended to reform the young person, through a range of programs, and to give them a second chance.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

