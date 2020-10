A goal each by Winston Browne and Chester Morgan gave Emerald Stars a 2-1 win over Buccament in yesterday afternoon’s Knock-out match of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championships at the Keartons Playing Field. The goal for Buccament was scored by Lashawn Browne.

At the same venue, North Leeward Predators will meet Keartons United in another Knock-Out match, this afternoon at 4:30.







