In yesterday afternoon’s match of the Hairoun/Digicel Richland Park Football Championships at the Richland Park Oval, Cane End beat Old Boys 5-1.

Fego Pope scored 3 goals for Cane End, with Dwight Allen and Orando Browne converting a goal each. Karlson Samuel netted the goal for Old Boys.







