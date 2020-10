South Union advanced to the Knock-Out Stage of the HAIROUN North East Football League with a 2-1 win over Owia in Group “A” of the preliminaries at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, yesterday afternoon.

Dorian Dallaway and Krishan Gonsalves scored a goal each for South Union, while Thomas Lorraine converted for Owia.

This afternoon at 4:15, Richland Park will meet Dickson also at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







