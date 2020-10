In yesterday afternoon’s League match of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championships, Legends beat Unlimited Strikers 2-nil at the Keartons Playing Field.

The goals were scored by Shandel Samuel and Markneil Lewis.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Keartons United will play against Youngsters FC in another League fixture at 4:30.







