Yesterday afternoon, Roucha Bay advanced to the Knock-Out semi-finals of the CARIB Beer South Leeward Village Freedom Cup at the Campden Park Playing Field.

They defeated Top Campden Park 5-4 on penalties after the match ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

This afternoon at 4:15, Lower Questelles will play against Vermont in the last Quarter-final match at the same venue.







