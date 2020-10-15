Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says there has been an increase in Government Revenue for the month of September this year, over the corresponding period last year.

Dr. Gonsalves presented an update on the Government’s Fiscal performance on NBC Radio yesterday.

He said the Total Revenue and Grants for the year also increased which speaks well for the handling of the Government finances.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the Government has been able to manage the Government finances over the years.







