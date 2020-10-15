St.Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service receives a Nautical Service Ambulance

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon see an expansion of Medical services through a Medevac Vessel or a Nautical Service Ambulance.

The SVG 05 Balliceaux vessel was officially handed over this morning to the SVG Coast Guard Service.

Speaking at this morning’s ceremony, commander of the SVG Coast Guard Service Brenton Cain said following toady’s handing over, a number of activities will take place to ensure that the vessel and staff is ready for operation.

Commander Cain said the vessel which is also equipped with a top of the line firefighting system will be stationed on Canouan.







