Travis Fraser scored the only goal yesterday afternoon to give Keartons United a 1-nil victory over the highly fancied Youngsters FC, in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League at the Keartons Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:30, Je Belles Youth will meet Jam Down at the same venue.







