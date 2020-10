Yesterday afternoon, in the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Village Football League Petit Bordel and Spring Village played to a one all draw at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Chateaubelair.

Cleon Westfield netted for Petit Bordel, and Gifted Samuel equalized for Spring Village.

This afternoon’s match will be between Carlos James Troumaca and House of Graphics Fitz Hughes at 4:30, at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes.







