Yesterday afternoon, Richland Park defeated Brownstown 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time in the HAIROUN North East Knockout Football Championship at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

Orlando Trimmingham and Ansin John converted a goal each for Richland Park, while Kadeem Duncan and Philmore Walker scored a goal each for Brownstown.

This afternoon at 4:15, Overland will meet Biabou in another match of the Knockout Championship at the same venue.







