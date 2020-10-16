SVG TENNIS ASSOCIATION SCHOOLS TOURNEY

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association’s 2nd National Olympic Committee Schools Tennis Championships will be played from next Monday to Saturday at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

14 Schools will participate in the Primary and Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Divisions.

In last year’s inaugural Championships, the St Vincent Grammar School won the Secondary Schools Boys Championship, with St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown taking the Title in the Secondary School Girls competition.

The Sugar Mill Academy won last year’s Primary Schools Championship.







