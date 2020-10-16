SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL FIXTURES

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship will continue this afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 12:00 noon, Year Two Technical and Vocational will meet the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the afternoon, Just Graduated Combined will oppose St. Martins Secondary School at 1:15, then the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club will play against Teachers/Nurses Combined at 2:30, and Year Two Arts Sciences and General Studies will meet Je Belles Youth at 3:45.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

