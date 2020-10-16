NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Five matches are on the cards to be played this weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars will face New Level, and at 3:00, D’s Trucking Gomea Bombers will clash with Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble.

On Sunday morning, Fairbairn United will play against Sunset Strikers at 10:00. In the afternoon, Dr. Thomas Injectors will meet Israel Bruce Smashers at 12:30, then at 3:00, Sion Hill Tallawahs will oppose CGM Gallagher Novice.







