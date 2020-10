The Final of the National Lotteries Authority Neil Williams Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will take place tomorrow afternoon, between Guardian General Saints and FLOW Radcliffe at 2:00, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Last Sunday, Guardian General Saints beat Victors One by 19 runs in the 1st semi-final, and FLOW Radcliffe defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) by 8 runs in the 2nd semi-final.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print