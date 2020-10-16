Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said stakeholders across the country continue to ensure that there is food Security and Food Sovereignty in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the rest of the world today in observing World Food Day, with the theme: Grow, Nourish Sustain Together: Our Actions are Our Future

Minister Caesar said even as the nation faces its own challenges, St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be the bread basket of the Southern Caribbean and World Food Day is a moment for reflection.

Minister Caesar said as the nation moves towards achieving the Sustainable development goals by 2030, the Government continues to work assiduously to ensure that matters of food security are addressed.

He said as the country advances, greater effort will be placed on adding value to local Agricultural produce.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

