The Youlou Pan Movement, YPM, is preparing to host a Bomb Competition this weekend.

President of the organization, Rodney Small said the YPM decided to revive the tradition, in an effort to teach young pan players about the history of the Steel Pan art form as well as to give local steel orchestras more avenues to showcase their talent.

Mr. Small said the competition will feature Steel Orchestras coming together in friendly rivalry tomorrow, Saturday October 17th at the Victoria Park beginning at 8:00pm.

Mr. Small said seven Steel Orchestras will perform for seven minutes each as part of tomorrow’s competition.







