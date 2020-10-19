The St. Vincent Girls High School won the Second Annual St. Vincent Grammar School French Spelling Bee competition which was held last week.

Form one students from the Grammar School, Girls High School and St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown took part in the competition, which was hosted in collaboration with the Modern Language Department in the Ministry of Education.

In his address at the opening of the competition, French teacher at the St. Vincent Grammar School, Junior Drigo says the overall aim is to develop a National French Festival here.

Representative from the Modern Languages Department, Kamara Foster spoke about the importance of speaking a foreign language.







