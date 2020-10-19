Vincentians are being advised to prepare a budget as a means of better managing their money.

The advice was given by Financial Advisor Inglis O’Garro while speaking on NBC Radio’s Views on Issues program yesterday, which focused on the topic “living through rainy days – how to manage your money in challenging times”.

Mr. O’Garro said categorizing expenses will allow persons to see where they can reduce spending in various areas.

Mr. O’Garro said although some expenses are fixed, others can be reduced with lifestyle changes.







